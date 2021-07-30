Search

Here’s how the real ages of the ‘Outer Banks’ cast compares to their characters

Outer banks cast behind the scenes
A behind-the-scenes photo from season one of ‘Outer Banks.’ Courtesy of Netflix
The main character of “Outer Banks” is John B., a 16-year-old living on his own after the death of his father.
Outer banks chase stokes 102
John Booker Routledge, or John B. Curtis Baker/Netflix
The disappearance of John B.’s dad is what sets him on the path to the Bahamas in search of literal buried treasure.
Chase Stokes, who plays John B., is actually 28.
Chase stokes in july 2021
Chase Stokes in July 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix
He’s more than a decade older than his teenage character.
John B.’s main love interest is 16-year-old Sarah Cameron. She’s known as a “Kook,” or a rich person in the Outer Banks.
Sarah cameron outer banks
Sarah Cameron. Netflix
While Sarah’s family may be elitist and, in some cases, downright evil, Sarah is able to escape all that to find love with John B. and his friends, the “Pogues.”
In actuality, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, is 23.
Madelyn cline in may 2021
Madelyn Cline in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Cline and her on-screen love interest, played by Stokes, are dating in real life too.
Kiara, or Kie, is the only female member of John B.’s group of friends, known as the “Pogues.” She’s 16, too.
Kiara outer banks
Kiara. Netflix
Kiara’s parents own a restaurant in the Outer Banks, which sometimes means that she gets dragged to Kook events, like the Midsummer party in episode five of season one.
The actress who plays Kiara, Madison Bailey, is 22 in real life.
Madison bailey in may 2021
Madison Bailey in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
Bailey also had a recurring role on the CW show “Black Lightning” as part of the villainous group, the Masters of Disaster.
Sixteen-year-old Pope is another member of the Pogues.
Pope outer banks
Pope. Netflix
He spends most of the season worrying about his future and securing a college scholarship, as he’s easily the smartest one.
Jonathan Daviss, aka Pope, is 22 just like Madison Bailey.
Jonathan daviss in may 2021
Jonathan Daviss in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Towards the end of season one, Pope expressed his feelings for Kiara and they kissed, so we’re looking forward to seeing how their relationship develops in season two.
Rounding out the Pogues is fellow 16-year-old JJ.
Jj outer banks
JJ. Netflix
JJ, who comes from an abusive household, is the hothead of the group.
JJ is played by 23-year-old Rudy Pankow.
Rudy Pankow in june 2021
Rudy Pankow in June 2021. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Pankow hails from Alaska — a far cry from the islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Sarah starts the show dating Topper, a fellow 16-year-old Kook.
Topper outer banks
Topper. Netflix
Perhaps you remember when an audio of Sarah telling Topper, “No, you don’t, Topper. You love the idea of me, you love being seen with me, but you don’t love me,” went viral on TikTok.
In real life, Topper is played by 25-year-old Austin North.
Austin north in july 2021
Austin North in July 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix
North got his start on Disney Channel, starring in a show called “I Didn’t Do It” from 2014 to 2015. He turned 25 on July 30, the day of the season-two release.
Sarah’s unstable older brother is named Rafe, who’s around 19 years old.
Rafe outer banks
Rafe. Netflix
Rafe is set up as a college dropout and general thorn in the side of the rest of the Cameron family — throughout the season he grows increasingly more volatile until he explodes, with fatal consequences, at the end of the first season.
Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe, is actually 27.
Drew starkey in february 2020
Drew Starkey in February 2020. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
You may recognize Starkey as the police offer from “The Hate U Give,” his recurring role in “Scream: Resurrection,” or his roles in “The Devil All the Time” or “Love, Simon.
Sarah also has a younger sister nicknamed Wheezie, who seems to be around 13.
Wheezie outer banks
Wheezie. Netflix
Wheezie just wants to do what’s best for her sister, which sometimes means ratting her out to her ex-boyfriend or her dad.
This is what Julia Antonelli, who plays Wheezie, looked like when she was 12 back in 2015. Now, she’s 18.
Julia Antonelli in november 2015
Julia Antonelli in November 2013. Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images
Even though she’s the lone real teenager in the cast, she’s also playing significantly younger than her actual age.