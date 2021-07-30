Here’s how the real ages of the ‘Outer Banks’ cast compares to their characters

The main character of “Outer Banks” is John B., a 16-year-old living on his own after the death of his father. John Booker Routledge, or John B. Curtis Baker/Netflix The disappearance of John B.’s dad is what sets him on the path to the Bahamas in search of literal buried treasure.

Chase Stokes, who plays John B., is actually 28. Chase Stokes in July 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix He’s more than a decade older than his teenage character.

John B.’s main love interest is 16-year-old Sarah Cameron. She’s known as a “Kook,” or a rich person in the Outer Banks. Sarah Cameron. Netflix While Sarah’s family may be elitist and, in some cases, downright evil, Sarah is able to escape all that to find love with John B. and his friends, the “Pogues.”

In actuality, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah, is 23. Madelyn Cline in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Cline and her on-screen love interest, played by Stokes, are dating in real life too.

Kiara, or Kie, is the only female member of John B.’s group of friends, known as the “Pogues.” She’s 16, too. Kiara. Netflix Kiara’s parents own a restaurant in the Outer Banks, which sometimes means that she gets dragged to Kook events, like the Midsummer party in episode five of season one.

The actress who plays Kiara, Madison Bailey, is 22 in real life. Madison Bailey in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) Bailey also had a recurring role on the CW show “Black Lightning” as part of the villainous group, the Masters of Disaster.

Sixteen-year-old Pope is another member of the Pogues. Pope. Netflix He spends most of the season worrying about his future and securing a college scholarship, as he’s easily the smartest one.

Jonathan Daviss, aka Pope, is 22 just like Madison Bailey. Jonathan Daviss in May 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Towards the end of season one, Pope expressed his feelings for Kiara and they kissed, so we’re looking forward to seeing how their relationship develops in season two.

Rounding out the Pogues is fellow 16-year-old JJ. JJ. Netflix JJ, who comes from an abusive household, is the hothead of the group.

JJ is played by 23-year-old Rudy Pankow. Rudy Pankow in June 2021. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Pankow hails from Alaska — a far cry from the islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Sarah starts the show dating Topper, a fellow 16-year-old Kook. Topper. Netflix Perhaps you remember when an audio of Sarah telling Topper, “No, you don’t, Topper. You love the idea of me, you love being seen with me, but you don’t love me,” went viral on TikTok.

In real life, Topper is played by 25-year-old Austin North. Austin North in July 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix North got his start on Disney Channel, starring in a show called “ I Didn’t Do It ” from 2014 to 2015. He turned 25 on July 30, the day of the season-two release.

Sarah’s unstable older brother is named Rafe, who’s around 19 years old. Rafe. Netflix Rafe is set up as a college dropout and general thorn in the side of the rest of the Cameron family — throughout the season he grows increasingly more volatile until he explodes, with fatal consequences, at the end of the first season.

Sarah also has a younger sister nicknamed Wheezie, who seems to be around 13. Wheezie. Netflix Wheezie just wants to do what’s best for her sister, which sometimes means ratting her out to her ex-boyfriend or her dad.