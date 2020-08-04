A New York City cycling studio has taken its bikes outside so you can work out in the fresh air and stay safe

BYKlyn BYKlyn Yard is New York’s first outdoor cycling studio.

New York City’s first outdoor cycling studio is opening on August 5.

BYKlyn Cycle is launching BYKlyn Yard, with 18 bikes all at least six feet apart.

Other coronavirus precautions include masks, health waivers, and regular sanitization.

Riders will have to bring their own shoes, water, and towels to limit contact.

New York City’s first outdoor cycling studio is about to open.

BYKlyn Cycle, which opened in 2014, is taking spinning into the fresh air with its new al fresco space, BYKlyn Yard, located at 421 Dean Street.

The studio will have a soft opening for BYKlyn members on August 5 from 4-8 p.m., with the main launch the week after on August 12, owner Amy Glosser confirmed to Insider.

It’s hoped the new outdoor studio will appeal to those who like spin classes but want to ensure their workout limits the spread of the coronavirus.

There’ll be shades to keep riders cool, an astroturf floor, and markings on the ground to ensure social distancing.

All 18 bikes will be at least six feet apart, both riders and staff will wear masks, guests will have to sign health waivers, and equipment will be sanitised every hour.

Each workout class will be 45 minutes long, consisting of battle hills, flats, sprints, and intervals.

What’s more, noise disturbance will be kept to a minimum by playing music through headphones silent disco-style, with a Sound Off wireless music system.

No towels, water, or shoes will be provided in a bid to limit touch points and keep costs down.

“We need fitness and community more than ever,” said Glosser.

“After so much online fitness, the BYKlyn Yard will be a safe space to get out of the house, reconnect with friends, and get your sweat on!”

Each class at BYKlyn costs $US30 as a one-off, or you can buy 10 for $US275, with 10% going to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund.

