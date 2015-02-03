Deal of the day: TANK military-grade charging power bank [65% off]

Scrambling to find an outlet as your phone battery slowly ticks closer to 1% can be a disaster. In a worst-case scenario, you’re left virtually disconnected from the world.

It’s pretty useful to have a charging power bank on hand. If you’re going to get one, you might as well get the most intense one on the market: Jarv’s TANK military grade charging power bank.

This charging power bank is designed with a hardcore lifestyle in mind. It’s waterproof, shock-proof, dust-proof, and will survive in any and all weather conditions. Plus, it’ll withstand drops from 12 feet high (so if you’re clumsy, this is great news) and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes without any issues.

The TANK can charge a smartphone or tablet (three to four full charges on an iPhone 4, 5, or 6 and two full charges on a Samsung Galaxy S4/S5.)

And, of course, it looks cool. Just check out that rugged mosaic design.

So check out today’s deal on the Jarv TANK military grade outdoor charging power bank — for $US27.95. (That’s 65% off.)

And if you’re looking for something else, you can check out Amazon’s other deals of the day here.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

