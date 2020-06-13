8 things you can buy to cool off this summer if you don't have a pool

Target Target’s outdoor waterbed retails for $US30.

There are lots of ways to beat the summer heat, even if you don’t have a pool in your backyard.

Splash pads, for example, can be used by both adults and children to cool down.

Simple toys like water blasters and water balloons are also inexpensive ways to have fun outdoors in the summer.

Pools are fun, but you don’t necessarily need one in your backyard to beat the summer heat.

There are other outdoor accessories that can help you and your family cool down – without the cost and effort required to maintain a pool. Inflatable sprinklers, for example, are easy to set up and even easier to enjoy. You can also make use of things like water balloons and water blasters.

Here are eight outdoor accessories you might want to consider.

Both children and adults would enjoy an outdoor waterbed.

This rainbow-coloured one from Target, for example, can be used as both a sunbathing spot for adults, and as a splash pad for children. It even comes with built-in sprinklers that will keep you cool on hot days.

Cost: $US30

Find out more about the Rainbow Spraying Splash Mat here.

Nothing says summer quite like a water-balloon fight.

Party City The balloons are sold in a variety of colour options.

Bunch O Balloons are especially great for summer, as you can quickly fill 100 of them with water in approximately one minute.

Cost: $US7.99

Find out more about Bunch O Balloons here.

An inflatable pool is the perfect option for people who prefer lounging over swimming.

Urban Outfitters This pool can hold up to 12 gallons of water.

Not only are standard pools large and expensive, but they also require lots of maintenance. Inflatable pools, on the other hand, are often cheaper, easier to install, and take up much less space. This 12-gallon heart-shaped version from Urban Outfitters is a fun option.

Cost: $US85

Find out more about the Mini Heart Inflatable Pool here.

You can use this water-enhanced football in your backyard, at the beach, or in a park.

Dick’s Sporting Goods This football is sold in brown and neon-green colours.

To use it, simply dunk the toy in water like a sponge. As you toss it in the air, it will spray you with water.

Cost: $US6.99

Find out more about the Aqua Leisure Drenchers Ball here.

If you’re shopping for the whole family, consider a waterslide designed for racing.

Target All you need is a hose to use this waterslide in your backyard.

This slide measures 18 feet long, and features built-in sprinklers. It’s also divided into three lanes so that it can be used by multiple people at once.

Cost: $US25

Find out more about the Triple Waterslide here.

Water blasters are one of the most inexpensive options for beating the summer heat.

Party City At Party City, these water blasters are sold in numerous colours.

Though many people use these toys in the pool, you can also fill them with water using a sink or bucket. They’re also said to be safe for children over the age of 3 to use, as they’re wrapped with foam padding.

Cost: $US3

Find out more about the Fill ‘n Pump Water Blaster here.

An animal-shaped sprinkler can be just as fun as a swimming pool.

Hot Topic With this sprinkler, water sprays out of the snake’s mouth.

According to Hot Topic, this snake-shaped sprinkler stands over three feet tall and sprays water out of its mouth. It’s also said to be easy to inflate and clean.

Cost: $US40

Find out more about the Lil Snake Inflatable Yard Sprinkler here.

If you have small children, you might want to purchase an inflatable “water park.”

Walmart Children can ride the waterslide, or relax under the inflatable canopy.

This play area will keep your little one cool throughout the summer. It features a small waterslide, a shaded area, an inflatable stacking toy, and more.

Cost: $US160

Find out more about the Banzai Splish Splash Water Park here.

