The days of style “rules” are dwindling. As men’s fashion continues to break out of its conservative past, we can throw a lot of these once-restrictions enforced by our parents out the window.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Reporting by Dennis Green.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.