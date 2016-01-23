We're on a collision course with the Andromeda Galaxy --  here's what will happen to Earth

An epic war is coming between our home galaxy and the Andromeda Galaxy, which is currently racing toward us at a speed of250,000 mph.

Astronomers estimate 3.75 billion years from now, Earth will be caught up amidst the largest galactic event in our planet’s history, when these two giant galaxies collide.

Luckily, experts think that Earth will survive, but it won’t be entirely unaffected — the collision will unfold right in front of us, changing the night sky to look like nothing any human has seen before.

Join us on a journey into the future to see what it will be like:

