Outback Steakhouse Goes On Damage Control After Serving Alcohol To A 4-Year-Old

Photo: By donut2d on Flickr

An Outback Steakhouse in Ohio accidentally gave samples of an alcoholic beverage — a slushy with vodka and peach schnapps — to a 4-year-old girl and a pair of teens, according to a report from ABC5.The manager comped the meal, and said he would make a donation to the family’s church. He later bailed on that promise and referred the family to Outback’s legal department.



Once the story got to the media, Outback had to go on damage control to try to reduce all the negative PR.

It issued this apology from its legal department, which puts a little bit of the blame on the family:

We were serving samples of one of our specialty cocktails to adults waiting to be seated. Our server failed to inform the adults in the Kerwin family that the drink contained alcohol. A member of the family then gave the sample to two of their children.

Our server gave samples only to the adults in the Kerwin party and was not present when the adults gave the samples to the children. Regardless, we should have informed the adults that the samples contained alcohol.

How hard is it to simply apologise and accept complete responsibility for a mistake? Apologies that come right from the legal department making excuses can only be seen as distancing yourself from what happened, even if the blame might not necessarily lie 100% on the company.

The chain did what was expected of it and canned the offending server. Plus, Outback changed its policy on samples, and won’t be serving any alcoholic samples anymore.

It’s the fourth time something like this has happened in a big chain restaurant since April — the other offenders were Applebee’s, chilli’s and Olive Garden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.