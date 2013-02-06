Outback Steakhouse Challenged Oreo To Sculpt A Bloomin' Onion Out Of Creme

Oreo is getting social media totally right — lighthearted, open, and human.



It’s also pretty fun for fans when brands interact with each other. It just makes everything feel less… corporate.

You see, Oreo has been running a #cookiethis/#cremethis promotion, where you tag Instagram photos, which then get recreated as a cookie or creme sculpture by a team of artists.

Outback Steakhouse challenged Oreo to make a Bloomin’ Onion.

Dear oreo: with so many delicious Bloomin’ Onion petals, are you sure you can #cremethis? instagr.am/p/VVNwOjivAE/ — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) February 5, 2013

And Oreo actually came through:

Thanks to our mates oreo for the all Oreo creme Bloomin’ Onion! Hmmm does it taste better than the original? instagr.am/p/VXcbXHCvAA/ — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) February 5, 2013

Photo: outbacksteakhouse on Instagram

It’s clever (and kind of gross), but it’s also great marketing.

After all, these are the same folks that smoked everyone else by getting up a Super Bowl blackout response immediately.

