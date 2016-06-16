Outback just released one of the most decadent menu items in restaurant history

Outback Steakhouse has made the Bloomin’ Onion — a 1,954 calorie battered and deep-friend onion — even more depraved.

Foodbeast reports that for a limited time, Outback will offer a “Loaded Bloomin’ Onion” topped with french fries, two kinds of cheese, and bacon.

Here’s what it looks like:

The company didn’t disclose the calorie count for the new item, which is part of a “Big Australia” promotion.

However, Outback’s cheese fries contain more than 1,000 calories — putting the loaded Bloomin’ Onion at more than 3,000 calories total.

That’s as much as a moderately active adult male should get in a whole day, according to the USDA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.