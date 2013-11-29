5 Tasty Alternatives To Boring Holiday Beverages

Sipping on seasonal cocktails is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

And even though classics such as mulled wine and eggnog are delicious, there are other winter drinks out there that will add a kick to your festivities.

Below are five easy replacements for boring holiday beverages, complete with recipes.

Instead of Mulled Wine, try Glögg

Mulled wine and the Scandinavian glögg are essentially the same thing, except glögg also adds a stronger spirit like vodka or brandy into the mix.

The best part about glögg is that since you’re adding so much other stuff to it, you don’t need to worry about having a nice wine — a cheap red of your choice will do the trick.

What you’ll need: 2 bottles of dry red wine, 1 cup of vodka or brandy, brown sugar, 2 oranges, and spices like cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and more.

Instructions: Place everything in a large pot and bring the mixture to a simmer. Stir from time to time, and then remove from heat and let it sit for 2 hours. Strain everything to catch the spices, and reheat.

Find a full recipe here.

Instead of Spiked Hot Chocolate, make Spiked Coconut Hot White Chocolate

Peppermint Schnapps or Bailey’s Irish Cream with hot chocolate are two tried and true cozy winter drinks. But if you’re feeling adventurous, make hot white chocolate instead, and add some coconut rum for a touch of the tropics.

It’s surprisingly easy to make hot white chocolate, and you can also amp up the flavour by adding some coconut milk into the mix, too.

What you’ll need: Skim milk, a can of coconut milk, a bar of chopped white chocolate, and coconut flavored rum.

Instructions: Pour the milk and coconut milk into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and stir in the white chocolate until the mixture is smooth. Pour into a cup, and add as much rum as desired.

Find a full recipe here.

Instead of Eggnog, make a Tamagozake

Also know as an “egg sake,” a Tamagozake is essentially just an eggnog with sake. And it’s delicious.

Some people also use this sweet and creamy drink as a homemade cold remedy, but it’s good all the time since it’s so simple to make.

What you’ll need: Sake, sugar, ginger, and one egg.

Instructions: Mix the egg and sugar together in a bowl while you heat the sake and ginger in a pot. Once it’s hot, pour the sake in with the egg and sugar while whisking.

Find a full recipe here.

Instead of a Hot Toddy, make Hot Buttered Rum

Who doesn’t like a hot toddy? The mixture of Whisky or brandy with boiling water, sugar, and honey topped with lemon, cloves, and/or cinnamon sticks was once thought to cure the common cold.

But those same spices and flavours gets a twist with the addition of rum and butter. It’s a delicious, warming cocktail that will make anyone who makes it a huge hit at the party.

What you’ll need: Dark brown sugar, one stick of butter, honey, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, spice rum, and boiling water.

Instructions: Mix the brown sugar, butter, honey, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves until smooth. Add the rum and 2 cups of boiling water and stir until the butter mixture dissolves.

Find a full recipe here.

Instead of Mulled Cider, try a Spiked Wassail

Hot apple cider is a holiday tradition, but it gets an extra kick with the Wassail. (The name comes from the Old English tradition of “wassailing” or caroling.)

It’s very similar to spiked hot cider but with vanilla and bourbon. If you like apple cider, the Wassail is definitely for you.

What you’ll need: Apple cider, fresh ginger, lemons, vanilla bean, and bourbon.

Instructions: Combine all nonalcoholic ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for an hour. Pour bourbon into mugs and add hot spiced cider mixture. Garnish with cinnamon sticks.

Find a full recipe here.

