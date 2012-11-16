New York Is Welcoming Out-Of-State Attorneys, But With A Catch

Photo: Kevin mcShane/Flickr

New York courts have decided to let lawyers licensed in other states work with people affected by Hurricane Sandy — but only if they work for free.This is the first time the state Court of Appeals has used its Major Disaster Rule, which allows lawyers who haven’t passed the New York bar to work with clients here.



But those lawyers have to be supervised by the bar association or a non-profit, have to tell clients they aren’t licensed here, and can’t appear in court, Thomson Reuters reported Wednesday.

So far, the American Health Lawyers Association and the State Bar of Georgia have stepped up to help New Yorkers.

The rule, which applies to New York City, Long Island, and surrounding counties, is in effect until the court finds New York is no longer in a state of emergency, according to Thomson Reuters.

