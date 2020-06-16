Use this out-of-office message if your company finally caught up with the times and gave you Juneteenth off

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto/Getty ImagesElected officials, community leaders, youth, and drum and marching bands take part in the second-annual Juneteenth Parade in Philadelphia, PA, on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
- Insider Inc. recently announced that the company would take Juneteenth off. I crafted an out-of-office message to let my contacts know I wouldn’t be checking my email on Friday – and that also educated them on the holiday.
- Juneteenth recognises the end of slavery in the US, when the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas (which was then the most remote Confederate state) on June 19, 1865.
- I took my usual out-of-office template and added a link that explains what Juneteenth is, so that anyone who receives the message can learn about the historic event.
- Here’s what I wrote: Hi, thanks for your email! As with a growing number of companies across the country, Insider Inc. has closed today for Juneteenth. I encourage you to read the linked article on the holiday if you’d like to know why this decision was made, and why it’s so important to the company and its staff. I’ll be sure to respond to your message when I’m back in the office on Monday, 6/22.
- Big-name companies such as Twitter and Nike have declared Juneteenth a company holiday in recent weeks in response to protests over the killing of George Floyd and as corporate America faces backlash over racial inequality.
- Other organisations such as Microsoft have designated it a “day of listening, learning, and engagement,” and cancelled meetings.
- 45 states recognise Juneteenth as a holiday, although it’s yet to become a federal holiday.
