Here's Who Your Out-Of-Office Congressmen Went To Work For

A neat database by Remapping the Debate tracks what has happened ex-members of Congress who either retired, didn’t run or lost in the general election.



Several of them went to become governors (of Georgia, Hawaii, Oklahoma), others went on to teach at ivy league schools (Harvard, Princeton), and a few took other paths.

Former Ohio Rep. Charlie Wilson (D) went to managing his family business — the Wilson Funeral Homes chain.

Former Florida Sen. Mel Martinez (R) joined JP Morgan as its chairman for Florida, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Former Sen. Evan Bayh (D-Ind.) was hired by hedge fund Apollo Global Management.

Wait for the database to load below.

Powered by Tableau

