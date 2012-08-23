Out-Of-Control Health Care Spending Is Crippling US Competitiveness

Photo: Flickr

I have written for a decade that the U.S.’s economic trouble is due to out-of-control health care. The excessively high spending is due to (1) the exceptionally high and rising obesity rate and (2) unregulated supply pricing combined with insurance and government-funded expenditure.The U.S.’ health care catastrophe is a combination of dangerous lifestyle and a bad system. And it is not purely a government size issue. Though the government pays nearly half, the other half is mostly funded by company-sponsored insurance. What a company pays for an employee’s health insurance is twice the total labour cost in emerging economies. Unless the cost of health care is brought under control, the U.S.’ unemployment rate is likely to remain high.



Read the rest at Caixin online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.