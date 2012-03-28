Out Of All The Answers On Quora, These Two Are Officially The Best

Charlie Cheever

There are two Quora answers so good, founder Charlie Cheever just gave awards to the people who wrote them.Former cop Justin Freeman answered the question: What’s the best way to escape the police in a high-speed car chase? The short version of his answer is this: “Elude law enforcement in a jurisdiction with a strict pursuit policy.”



That is, your best (and perhaps only) shot of escaping cops in a chase is to drive out of their jurisdiction, if you know it and if they happen to have a policy that would prevent them from following you. But he had a lot more advice on the do’s and don’ts of car chases (mostly don’ts).

Entomologist Matan Shelomi also won for his answer to the question: If you injure a bug, should you kill it or let it live? Short answer: There is no easy answer. But you might be relieved to know, “As far as entomologists are concerned, insects do not have pain receptors the way vertebrates do. They don’t feel ‘pain.'”

Freemon and Shelomi each won a Shorty Award for Quora Answer of the Year. The Shorty Awards, now in their fourth year, honour the best of social media such as the best Tweets, Tumbler posts, Foursquare locations, YouTube videos and Quora answers.

Charlie Cheever presented the awards on stage at a ceremony that took place yesterday in New York.

