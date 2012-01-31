OUT OF AFRICA: 10 Things NOT To Do While travelling On Safari

Photo: exfordy via Flickr

An African safari conjures images of Teddy Roosevelt in full khaki dress with a rifle, a herd of wild game, or more recently, the opportunity for a luxury vacation.travellers from all around the world go on safaris to experience the rich natural habitats that the continent has to offer while chasing the thrill of big game.



Chris McIntyre, CEO of Expert Africa, has been organising safaris for 17 years and writing in-depth safari guides for Bradt on Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zanzibar since 1990.

“If you look at a place like Zanzibar,” said McIntyre, “numbers [of tourists] have been steadily climbing for last 20 years. The western recession causes only a small blip because the rate of the rise is higher than the blip caused by the recession.”

Click here to see how NOT to behave on a safari >

Each country offers something unique, so it pays to do your research before booking a trip.

Botswana and Zimbabwe are home to 80% of Southern Africa’s elephants, according to Eyes On Africa. Zimbabwe and Zambia both host Victoria Falls and Botswana offers the Okavango, the world’s largest inland delta. South Africa boasts Kruger National Park and the Kalahari desert, a semi-arid savanna. Southern Africa is known for having luxury camps, vineyards and modern cities, while the East is typically more dense with tourists and hotels, but also has a spectacular coastline.

Tanzania is known for its migration of wildebeests, trips through the Serengeti, climbs up Mount Kilimanjaro and some more remote national parks, said Mefi Allapat, a Tanzanian native who has owned and operated a safari company called Journey to Africa for more than eleven years.

The country is relatively stable and modern, the infrastructure has improved so that local flights are reliable, and there has been an increase in the number of luxury lodges that offer eco-friendly facilities and organic food, she said.

In Tanzania, a safari can cost $450 to $500 per night, including food, lodging and guide and game fee to the park, Allapat said. She recently booked a trip for travellers from Florida that was $15,000 per person (which is rare, most 10-12 day trips cost $4,500 to $7,000 for 2 to 4 people), which included a professional guide (which is different from a local guide), a number of local flights, trips to remote locations and luxury lodging. McIntyre said that $6,000 per person, depending on the length of stay, is an average cost.

High season is typically in January-March, and July and August, and experts recommend booking at least six to nine months in advance. So if you’re considering a safari for next summer, you might want to start planning now.

You should also brush up on your safari etiquette to avoid making a fool of yourself, offending the locals and driving your tour guide crazy, said the guides we spoke with.

Veteran safari guide Warren Green has been leading game tours since the 1980s. He offers some basic advice for tourists: “I suppose the first thing that comes to mind is an understanding of where they’re going before they get there. They’re leaving North America in the middle of the winter and arriving in Africa in the middle of the summer.” He’s seen countless tourists come off their first game drive with pink faces. “Take a hat and sunscreen,” he said. “It might sound flippant but it’s so true.”

Green conceded that it’s unreasonable for guides to expect American or European or other tourists to know exactly how to behave in the wilderness. It is part of the guide’s job to teach them.

“It’s nice to have clients who’ve done some reading and are familiar with what they hope to see,” said Green. “But in terms of ignorance, for us as guides, it’s really great having people behind you who know nothing, then you can make a huge impression.”

mobile phones, really?? The last thing you should be focused on when you're out on a safari is your Facebook feed or texting your friend--if you even get service. Virgina Haynes, of Montgomery Communications, a PR firm for safari outfits like Sabi Sabi, who has been on at least 10 safaris, said she was shocked by the number of travellers on their cell phones. 'I really feel that it is so rude,' said Haynes. 'You are in the bush, in the natural habitat with all of the wild animals and someone is sitting there tapping on their phone.' For most people, a safari is a once in a lifetime experience. You can check your phone later. Don't be rude to the local people you visit McIntyre said the best piece of advice he can offer to travellers on a safari is to greet the locals in a polite manner. They will think you are very rude if you launch into a request or question without a proper greeting. 'That kind of greeting is really important especially if you learn to do it in the local language,' said McIntyre. 'All you need to do, that translation of, 'Hello, how are you?' 'I'm fine, how are you?' Do it because people will think you are very rude if you don't.' Be sensitive to local customs and beliefs, and don't intrude on people's privacy. Leave the animal print to the animals 'Don't go for a walk with your guide wearing zebra spandex, said Warren Green, who had a traveller actually go on a safari walk wearing zebra spandex. He thinks she might have been Russian. But really, leave the animal print to the animals. McIntyre suggested that travellers bring comfortable clothes made out of natural fibres. They'll work better in the hot temperatures and will wear better since most camps do laundry by hand. You should avoid bright colours or white and if you're going on a walking tour, clothing in khaki, green or brown will help you to blend in. But avoid the full safari regalia--it'll just look silly. Allapat offered another useful tip: 'When you go into Zanzibar, don't wear your tank tops and short skirts. It's a primarily Islamic culture.' 'The wilderness means different things to different people,' said Green. To guides it's often spiritual, so be respectful of the plant and animal life around you. If you bring something in, make sure you bring it out with you. Your guide is not your trash collector. Carelessness of off-roading can lead to erosion and destruction of the habitat. Don't be a New Yorker If you're loud and obnoxious, you'll scare the animals and bother your guide and fellow tour members. You also might distract your guide, who needs to be mindful of his surroundings and the movement of the animals. Also, if you're busy chatting, you might be missing something spectacular. You're not going on a hunt Yes, you want to be safe and protect your loved ones. No, you should not bring a knife or gun with you. Most guides will have a weapon on them if necessary, and are trained to protect you. McIntyre says that a 'torch' (or flashlight) is essential for safari-goers. And binoculars. Don't make enemies within your tour group When you're travelling in your vehicle there will be typically four to six spots, but maybe as many as eight or nine. Some vantage point are better than others and in the early morning it can be chilly, so seats in the front can get more wind, said Haynes. Be polite and offer the good seat to another couple if you and your travel companion have it the first day. You're going to be spending a few hours with your group each day so it'll pay to make friends, rather than enemies. You're not the paparazzi These should go without saying, but... Don't smoke

Don't make animals noises

Don't approach or try to feed the animals

Don't give money to children Don't forget to pass the tip jar Definitely tip your guide and the lodging staff. Find out what a reasonable tip is, but don't ask them directly. McIntyre suggests asking the camp manager because they don't usually receive tips. Don't tip too little--especially if you're happy with your experience. Don't tip too much--McIntyre says it disincentivizes lower level workers from working hard to move up the chain. It's reasonable to give your guide $10 per person per day and a similar amount to the lodging for their staff. Planning a business trip? 10 Things NOT To Do When travelling Internationally With Your Boss >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.