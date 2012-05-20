Out In Wisconsin, A Scott Walker Supporter Wants To Bomb Dems

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The upcoming recall election for Scott Walker’s (R) seat in Wisconsin has some people on edge. Count William Diedrich among them.According to The Wisconsin State Journal, Diedrich has telephoned the Wisconsin Democratic Party over 100 times in recent months, making obscene threats in the process. On Friday afternoon, he was charged for threats he made during February and March.



Officials worked with AT&T to identify to Diedrich, who made his calls via a mobile device subscribed to TracFone.

In his phone calls, Diedrich threatened to bomb the Democratic state headquarters in Madison, suggesting that the 1995 Oklahoma City bombings would be a “firecracker compared to what’s gonna happen to you people.”

Some of Diedrich’s other rants include a warning that Democrats should wear bulletproof vests, and a song about how “‘Bama” should be murdered.

If Diedrich is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

