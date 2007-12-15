Dow Jones CMO Marks Out

Murdoch’s executive purge continues, with CMO Ann Marks following CEO Richard Zannino, WSJ publisher Gordon Crovitz, communications head Linda Dunbar, and general counsel Joseph Stern into the land of other interests. According to Ad Age, Marks had clashed with some other Dow Jonesers, and when her supporter Zannino left, it was only a matter of time. Nat Ives has more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.