Ousted South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Is Joining Fox News

The New York Times reports that Mark Sanford — the former South Carolina Governor who resigned over his Argentinian affair — is joining Fox News as a paid contributor.



Once a rising star in the Republican party, Sanford made sex scandal history when he disappeared for a tryst in Argentina in 2009, leaving his bewildered staff to inform reporters he was “hiking on the Appalachian trail.”

Sanford resigned over the scandal, divorced his wife Jenny, and is apparently still dating his lover, Maria Belen Chapur.

“I would say that I have more than well described all of my emotions and feelings toward Maria,” Sanford told the Times. “And out of fairness to my boys and to folks that I’ve hurt, I’m not going to say more than this: any of those seemingly goofy feelings that I described a couple years back have intensified, not dissipated, with time.”

