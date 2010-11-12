Ousted NBC CEO Jeff Zucker Is At AOL, Hanging With Tim Armstrong

Ousted NBC chief Jeff Zucker was spotted wandering the halls of AOL with CEO Tim Armstrong today, Jeff Bercovici at Forbes reports.



No word on what Zucker was doing at AOL. Zucker might be looking to do his own production company and he could be feeling out Armstrong’s interest in picking up content.

If anyone knows what these two were up to, let us know at [email protected]

