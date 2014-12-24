Our Very Last Minute Christmas Gift Guide Of 25 Things Under $25

OK team. Gather around. You’ve got just a couple of hours of shopping time left and you can bet that at about 7pm on Christmas eve, you’ll realise you’ve forgotten to pick something up for that nephew you only see every second year.

Business Insider has a Plan B for this situation, courtesy of our colleagues at Shopstyle.

Here are a bunch of gifts for women, men, kids and the home, all under $25, which you can order online, then on December 25, explain the present is on its way while blaming tardy postal delivery.

But the good news is some products, from Shopstyle partners such as The Iconic, have same day delivery, so you can jump online now and they’ll have it to you by December 24.

Of course it’s also a handy gift guide for that next birthday too.

FOR WOMEN

1. Bambury striped beach bag

If she loves the beach then you can’t go wrong with this gift idea. A classic striped bag.

2. Decjuba cats eye sunglasses

Any would-be Hollywood siren would approve of a pair of Decjuba’s sunglasses.

3. Gold arrow necklace

Straight to the heart with this beautifully delicate gold necklace.

4. Atmos&Here Leather Strap Watch

They’ll never know how little you spent on them!

5. Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream

Elle Beauty Awards winner for Best Multitasker, it seems there’s nothing this cream can’t do.

FOR MEN

1. Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

We don’t know how we lived without this wall mounted bottle opener. An essential for any beer aficionado.

2. Corgi Dot-Patterned Cotton-Blend Socks

A man can be judged by his socks just as much as his shoes. If you’re ever in doubt of what to wear from boardroom to beach, Mr Porter is a great shopping destination.

3. Citrus and herbal soap

This soap from hip NYC-based label Saturdays is styled to look like surf wax and smells impeccable too.

4. Trenery pocket square



One of the simplest and easiest ways to add a little flair to any work or smart outfit.

5. Double Oak Mills Skins Leather Wallet

A genuine leather wallet for less than $20, bargain!

FOR KIDS

1. Frozen Backpack

Frozen was THE kid’s blockbuster of the year. You’ve probably heard the unmistakable soundtrack ‘Let It Goooo’ haunting you for the last few months so it’s safe to say your little one will love this Frozen backpack for Christmas.

2. Monster Cap

If your son’s a bit of cheeky monster gift him this fun cap complete with goggly eyes.

3. Bambury Sparkle Fairy Poncho

Cute and practical for the beach or pool.

4. Temporary Tattoos

These temporary tattoos will give you serious street cred with your children this Christmas!

5. Intex Beach Ball

Something so simple but will provide hours of fun.

FOR HOME

1. Scrabble Fridge Magnets

For those competitive wordsmiths in the family.

2. Ecoya French pear candle

The fail-safe gift when you’re stuck for what to buy.

3. Desktop Ping Pong

Convert your dining tables into a ping-pong table with this nifty desktop ping-pong set. An essential for every home (and office!) right?

4. Vase

We suggest buying flowers too if you really want to be in their good books.

5. Brightly coloured tumbler set

Brightly coloured and fun, perfect for casual group get togethers.

RANDOM

1. Selfie Taker

If she’s a bit of a poser this ‘selfie taker’ will go down a treat! Simply connect to your phone with bluetooth and wirelessly take the perfect selfie.

2. Mr Men mug

Pick a mug to match their personality!

3. Nike thongs

Nike’s popularity will ensure this is a gift is a guaranteed winner.

4. Underwater camera

Underwater camera by Sunnylife Capture those fun moments when you’re diving or swimming in the sea.

5. Whiskey Ball

Whiskey on the rocks drinkers will love this clever jumbo ice ball mould which slowly melts without watering your drink down. This will really up their whiskey game!

*Shopstyle is owned by Allure Media, which also publishes Business Insider.

