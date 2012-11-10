Go On A Cosmic Journey With Our Six favourite Carl Sagan Clips

Carl Sagan, in 1980.

Photo: NASA/Public domain

70-eight years ago today Carl Sagan was born in Brooklyn, New York. Little did he, or his parents, know that he would leave a lasting impression on science for decades after his death.

See our favourite Sagan clips >

Sagan, who died in 1996, was an astronomer, astrophysicist and an avid and skilled science communicator. He taught at Cornell University, hosted the PBS series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, wrote the book Contact and many others, and published more than 600 scientific papers.



You can watch the whole Cosmos series on Hulu to get more Carl. And be ready: There’s a Cosmos reboot, hosted by Neil DeGrasse Tyson and produced by Family Guy voice actor Seth MacFarlane, possibly coming in spring of 2014.

For more about Sagan check out his wikipedia page or one of the many books written about his life. For more of his silky voice and awesome thoughts, check out The Sagan Series.

