Insider’s top 5 sustainability tips for the office

Making your office more eco-friendly can be achieved through simple adjustments.

For example, updating antiquated HVAC systems that don’t allow for seasonal fluctuations can save energy.

Using digital files in lieu of paper memos is also generally safer and more secure.

Can your team make more sustainable choices without giving up in-office necessities? Can sustainable habits actually save you time and money, or is it all a hassle no matter how you slice it? These tips can go beyond simple waste reduction and eco-friendly practices to actually save your company money on recycling costs, simplify waste management, mitigate HVAC costs and so much more.

Tip #1: Go the digital route

Switch from paper documents to electronic and cloud management systems whenever possible. These options can often be more secure, easier to search through and access for remote and off-site workers, and they help reduce the need for physical filing cabinets and archival storage. Additionally, digital file exchange puts less of a burden on recycling and waste disposal efforts, none of which are free in a commercial setting.

You can also order 100% recycled paper that is FSC-certified for remaining print-media needs.

Tip #2: Curb plastic promotional items

Limit the amount of cheap plastic promotional items distributed at events. You can also switch to paper-based and biodegradable alternatives for branded swag items like pens, binders and lip balms.

Tip #3: Switch to non-toxic cleaning products

There are now many greener commercial alternatives that you can ask your cleaning company to use instead of traditional chemicals that have been proven to taint water systems and reduce air quality.

Tip #4: Increase your organization’s recycling efforts

You can start by providing plenty of clearly labeled bins throughout office spaces. One vendor called TerraCycle offers Zero Waste collection boxes for many standard office items such as batteries, ink cartridges, and presentation materials.

Tip #5: Revamp your HVAC systems

Update heating, cooling, and ventilation systems to optimize energy efficiency. Install timers and motion sensors to limit unnecessary lighting and energy use during low occupancy periods, like the weekends or statutory holidays. Between installing advanced HVAC technology and using it as intended, you can reduce your office’s power grid usage as well as its emissions, all while saving the company money in a very real way.

