10 Wall Street Videos That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Vince Veneziani
I loved you in Wall Street

Photo: YouTube

It’s so much fun when a video pops onto the radar that perfectly encapsulates (or parodies) Wall Street culture.We scoured the grimey depths of the web searching for the best internet icons of Wall Street culture.

After reviewing them, we compiled their videos into this list. If you’re watching them at the office, do it at your own risk. We’re not taking the blame if you get fired for laughing like a lunatic at your desk.

Hot Shots Part Deux: I Loved You In Wall Street!

This hilarious scene from the movie Hot Shots: Part Deux features Charlie and Martin Sheen riding in boats in Vietnam, a la Platoon. They pass each other, point, and shout 'I LOVED YOU IN WALL STREET!' Classic.

The Cramer Bear Stearns Video

This video never gets old: Jim Cramer on Mad Money telling a caller that Bear Stearns is fine six days before the firm became insolvent.

Damn It Feels Good To Be A Banker

One of the original Wall Street memes featuring a rap song about bankers vs consultants.

'Be a burn out banker, did yer maths in my prep school...'

Guy teaching trading course flips out during the flash crash of May 6th

IT'S CALLED 900 POINTS DOWN! We can't even begin to comment on this guy who teaches a stock trading course during the flash crash of May 6th. 'CANCEL ALL ORDERS!!!!!!'

Bottles and Models

'The guys I roll with, they're the real deal.'

That's what one banker says in a video posted to MySpace about going to New York clubs, $200 cocktails, and babes. It's about the lamest thing ever created on the Internet and the guy starring in it must either be embarrassed or have zero tact.

Investment Banker goes wild with Models and Bottles

LX.TV [MySpace Video

Impossible Is Nothing (Aleksey Vayner)

In 2006, Yale student Aleksey Vayner applied for a job at UBS with this video resume that shows him performing karate, lifting weights, and ballroom dancing. Gawker even made him a micro-celebrity for a short period of time, constantly posting updates on Vayner and his business ventures.

A Day In The Life Of An Analyst

This hilarious cartoon, which we've posted about before, re-creates an analyst's interaction with his boss, an associate.

For a more of the creator of this video's cartoons, check out BDK's blog.

Going After Your Co-Worker

An oldie but a goodie. A bunch of traders are working, doing nothing out of the ordinary until one guy jumps across his desk and starts beating the pulp out of his colleague.

J&R, which has been selling consumer electronics down in the Financial District since the 1970s, came out with a commercial catering the the Wall Street sell-side crowd.

And 15 minutes ago: icing videos

'Icing' was everywhere for a while. Reports of icings were found at many firms, including Greenlight Capital, Goldman Sachs, and UBS. Below, video of a bro getting iced in an anonymous office.

