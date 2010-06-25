10 Wall Street Videos That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Photo: YouTube
It’s so much fun when a video pops onto the radar that perfectly encapsulates (or parodies) Wall Street culture.We scoured the grimey depths of the web searching for the best internet icons of Wall Street culture.
After reviewing them, we compiled their videos into this list. If you’re watching them at the office, do it at your own risk. We’re not taking the blame if you get fired for laughing like a lunatic at your desk.
This hilarious scene from the movie Hot Shots: Part Deux features Charlie and Martin Sheen riding in boats in Vietnam, a la Platoon. They pass each other, point, and shout 'I LOVED YOU IN WALL STREET!' Classic.
This video never gets old: Jim Cramer on Mad Money telling a caller that Bear Stearns is fine six days before the firm became insolvent.
One of the original Wall Street memes featuring a rap song about bankers vs consultants.
'Be a burn out banker, did yer maths in my prep school...'
IT'S CALLED 900 POINTS DOWN! We can't even begin to comment on this guy who teaches a stock trading course during the flash crash of May 6th. 'CANCEL ALL ORDERS!!!!!!'
'The guys I roll with, they're the real deal.'
That's what one banker says in a video posted to MySpace about going to New York clubs, $200 cocktails, and babes. It's about the lamest thing ever created on the Internet and the guy starring in it must either be embarrassed or have zero tact.
Investment Banker goes wild with Models and Bottles
In 2006, Yale student Aleksey Vayner applied for a job at UBS with this video resume that shows him performing karate, lifting weights, and ballroom dancing. Gawker even made him a micro-celebrity for a short period of time, constantly posting updates on Vayner and his business ventures.
This hilarious cartoon, which we've posted about before, re-creates an analyst's interaction with his boss, an associate.
For a more of the creator of this video's cartoons, check out BDK's blog.
An oldie but a goodie. A bunch of traders are working, doing nothing out of the ordinary until one guy jumps across his desk and starts beating the pulp out of his colleague.
J&R, which has been selling consumer electronics down in the Financial District since the 1970s, came out with a commercial catering the the Wall Street sell-side crowd.
