'Our team has been able to quickly pivot': Ford Australia has been manufacturing face shields for the fight against the coronavirus

Image: Ford

Ford Australia has been making face shields for healthcare workers as the country continues to gear up to fight coronavirus.

The company has been producing the face shields at its Broadmeadows facility in Melbourne.

Ford Australia’s Chief Engineer Steven Crosby told Business Insider Australia the company didn’t need to change much about its current production capacity to pivot to making face shields.

Ford Australia is among several companies that have shifted production to support the fight against the coronavirus.

The company is producing face shields for frontline healthcare workers at its Broadmeadows facility in Melbourne. Ford Australia & New Zealand President and CEO Kay Hart said in a statement that making face shields is “certainly something new for us” but the company’s engineers were able to test different designs in hospitals in order to finalise an effective product.

“It’s great that our team has been able to quickly pivot to put their skills towards producing the face shield while also continuing their global work designing and engineering pick-up trucks and SUVs,” she said.

Ford Australia Chief Engineer Steve Crosby told Business Insider Australia that its highly skilled team was able to bring their expertise and apply it to the face shields.

“As engineers, we work pretty much every day to design and develop new products and the face shield brings together all the key elements of product development and manufacture,” he said. “Any new product is really the output of ultimate collaboration and involves so many skills and disciplines across our business.”

The process of making the shields

Crosby said the company drew on the experience it has in developing vehicles, components and systems when approaching the face shields. “Like every product, it starts with an understanding of what the product must do, the environment it operates in and how the end customer uses it,” he said. That knowledge then leads to the requirements of the face shield and what features it needs.

“Whilst there were problems in doing that, there was there was really nothing major for us to overcome except the urgency and needing to respond to the need,” Crosby added.

While Ford didn’t have to bring in any major equipment to manufacturer the shields, it had to make some items on-site, like jigs and tools for the assembly operation. Around 50 employees have been assembling the face shields while also completing their normal duties.

“We’ve been able to flexibly respond to the community need by temporarily shifting the focus of a small group of people’s work,” Crosby said. “They have still made sure that their normal jobs have continued uninterrupted.”

Crosby explained that the team “did have to learn” some of the basics of making medically safe shields, and it worked closely with the Victorian Government to do so. “We provided representative prototypes and the trials in hospitals with their direction,” he said. “And we got feedback from the health workers who tested them.”

“We then used the feedback to refine and iterate the design and develop a product that met the requirements of the Victorian Government,” he added. “And obviously the most important thing is it meets the needs of the healthcare workers who will be wearing them every day.”

The company has made more than 66,000 face shields and in hospitals, with 16,000 being trialled in hospitals in Victoria.

“We’ll keep making the shields for as long as they are demanded and are needed.”

A number of manufacturing businesses have been working to produce and supply medical equipment

The New South Wales government has been in touch with more than 1800 businesses to provide key personal protective equipment. It ordered items including face masks and shields, disinfectants, hand sanitiser, gloves, surgical gowns.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response to our call for assistance to meet demand for these key protective products, which prevent the spread of COVID-19,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

“I’m proud so many local suppliers and manufacturers have acted quickly to source or produce equipment that protects our emergency and frontline medical workers serving our community in this time of urgent need.”

A consortium of Australian manufacturing and engineering businesses – including Bosch Australia and New Zealand, ANCA and Braemac – have been working together to make ventilators.

The group is led by Victoria-based company Grey Innovation which secured $31.1 million from the federal government to build 2000 ventilators, and a further $500,000 from the Victorian government for an extra 2000. It aims to start rolling out the ventilators in June 2020.

Triple Eight Race Engineering is producing ventilators under what it has called the Conrod Project.

And Brisbane’s Evolve Group made face shields for healthcare workers at its advanced manufacturing facility in Brisbane.

