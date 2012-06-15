Help! We Need Your Input on New York VC Firms, Angels, and Private Equity Firms

At Silicon Alley Insider, we’re building a comprehensive list of the area’s relevant business-service providers: venture capital firms, angel investors, lawyers, commercial real-estate agents, PR firms, and so forth. For starters, we’re identifying the players and adding basic descriptions. Later, we’ll publish more qualitative feedback.



We've divided New York's sources of digital-industry private capital into three categories: Angel Investors, Venture Capital Firms, and Private Equity Firms. The list below includes all three categories. We've tried to list firms that are A) located in New York or make significant investments here, AND B) have expertise or experience in the digital industries.

NEW YORK ANGEL INVESTORS

The following firms and individuals make seed-stage investments in digital-industry companies. The firms/people have a presence or have made significant investments in New York.

Charles River Ventures. Boston-based VC firm. Offers QuickStart Seed Funding program, which provides up to $250,000 in seed capital in the form of a loan, which then converts to equity at a 25% discount to the Series A round. Reduced due diligence requirements (and faster) than typical VC round. CRV has made 9 such loans in the past year. Large portfolio of digital media, software, communications, and technology investments.

Draper Fisher Jurvetson (“DFJ”) Gotham Ventures. New York-based affiliate of DFJ. Seed and early stage investments ($1-$2 million) in Internet, eCommerce, software, communications, clean-tech, and homeland security. No geographic restriction, but most investments on East Coast or in NYC. Occasionally co-invests with DFJ. Portfolio includes Monitor110, ContextWeb, Guidester, and Ingenio.

First Round Capital. Seed-stage firm started by former entrepreneur Josh Koppelman (Half.com) and idealab partner Howard Morgan. Intensive focus on and expertise in Internet sector. Professional Angel-stage financing. Invests nationally, with offices in Philadelphia, NY, and SF. More than 40 investments in past few years, including Digital Railroad, Wikia, Aggregate Knowledge. OpenAds, StumbleUpon, and Powerset.

Greycroft Partners. Small, New York-based VC ($75 million). Invests only in digital media companies (consumer and business). Initial investments from $500,000 to $3 million. Portfolio includes Pump Audio, paidContent.org, TAKKLE, The Huffington Post, M5 Networks, Azureus, and Ladies Who Launch.

New York Angels. Consortium of New York-based individual angel investors. Generally small investments ($250,000 to $750,000) in early-stage companies (ironically, not seed stage) in a wide range of industries: Aerospace, life sciences, media, Internet, software, communications, business services, financial services, utilities. Members have invested $28 million in 65 companies since 1997. Digital industry investments include Critical Mention, SignStorey, Adapt Media, MediaTile, eJamming, Game Trust, and Reunion.com.

Pennell Venture Partners. Small, New York-based VC. Handful of seed and early-stage investments in software and services over the past decade. No office. Investments up to $1.5 million. No recent investments. Portfolio includes Acorn Systems and Critical Mention.

Robert Pittman. Former president of AOL and founder of MTV. Runs The Pilot Group, but also makes seed and venture investments.

Scott Kurnit. Founder of About.com. Occasionally makes individual angel investments.

Union Square Ventures. Most visible and focused Alley VC firm. Mostly makes seed-stage investments in Web 2.0-type companies (details here). Intensive Internet focus and expertise. No geographic restrictions, but most portfolio companies in and around New York. Recent investments include Del.icio.us, Feedburner, Indeed, Clickable, Etsy, Oddcast. Two key partners: Fred Wilson and Brad Burnham. Fred writes an influential, well-read blog: A VC.

NEW YORK VENTURE CAPITAL FIRMS

Ambient Sound Investments. Early stage VC firm started by four founding engineers from Skype. Located in Estonia (yes, that Estonia), but invests globally. Usually invests between 100,000 and 1 million euros. Rapidly growing portfolio of digital media and technology investments. Listed here because recently led the second round for New York-based Blip.tv.

Bessemer Venture Partners. Large, traditional venture capital firm with offices in Larchmont, Menlo Park, and Wellesley Hills, MA. All investment stages and sizes, all geographies, most major VC industries (technology, communications, healthcare, media, Internet). Current and past investments include eToys, GoTV, Blue Nile, Gartner Group, Gerson Lehrman Group, Register.com, Wikia, and Yelp.

Contour Venture Partners. New York-based VC firm recently founded by Bob Greene, formerly of Flatiron Partners and Chase Capital. emphasises early-stage investments in northeast IT companies focused on healthcare, financial services, retailing, media, and advertising. Current investments include On Deck Capital, Swap Drive, Managed Systems, and YellowJacket Software.

Chazen Capital Partners. Small New York VC firm run by Jerome Chazen, the founder of Liz Claiborne. Active in the late 1990s, no recent investments. Investments included Nerve, 7thOnline, LivePerson, eDiets.

Generation Partners. Mid-size VC firm ($325 million) with offices in Greenwich and San Francisco. Invests in mid-stage companies in business services, consumer services, information services, media, communications, and healthcare services and technology. Investment sizes generally $5 to $25 million. Portfolio includes ShopWiki, Sterling Infosystems, and PartMiner.

Insight Venture Partners. Mid-size, rapidly growing New York-based VC and private-equity firm focused on software and Internet industries. Generally mid- to late-stage investments ($5-$20 million) with intensive operational guidance and involvement. No geographic restriction. Portfolio companies include Eyeblaster, Greenfield Online, NetShops, Seevast (Kanoodle), ExactTarget, NetSmart Technologies, PerTrac Financial Solutions.

Kodiak Venture Partners. Boston-based, mid-size VC firm ($675 million). emphasises seed and early stage technology companies in the eastern U.S. Special focus on communications, media, Internet, semiconductors, and software. Initial investments typically range from $500,000 to $5 million. Portfolio includes ChannelAdvisor, iAmplify, Groove Mobile, and Mindreef.



Milestone Venture Partners. Small, New-York-based VC ($65 million). Focuses on early-stage (post-revenue) investments in “technology-enhanced” companies (Internet, information services, healthcare, financial services) in the New York metropolitan area. Typically invests $2 million over multiple rounds. Portfolio includes Outside.in, M5 Networks, MedPage Today, Oddcast, and Guidester.

Mitsui Ventures. VC arm of Mitsui & Co. Offices in New York, Silicon Valley, and Tokyo. Mid-size firm ($280 million). Primarily early-stage investments in enterprise software, communications hardware, wireless services, and healthcare (no digital media yet). Portfolio includes WaveMarket, Boingo Wireless, and ChemConnect.

Pequot Ventures. Large, New York-based VC ($1.8 billion). Venture arm of Pequot Capital Management. Early and mid-stage investments ($5 million-plus). Focus on enterprise software, services, and healthcare. Current and recent investments include StubHub, Securify, Swingtide, New River.

Pilot Group. Mid-size, New York-based VC and private equity firm. Founded by Bob Pittman, formerly of AOL Time Warner, AOL, and MTV Networks. Occasionally makes seed investments (Thrillist), but more typically buys undervalued properties (TV stations, DailyCandy), then builds and sells them. Recent investments include Spot Runner. More on Pilot and Pittman here.

RRE Ventures. Mid-size New York-based VC firm ($850 million). Early to mid-stage investments, concentrated in technology, communications, and technology companies. No geographic restrictions. Generally invests $5-$10 million. Portfolio includes Rave Wireless, Storm Exchange, Capital Thinking, Vivre, WisdomTree, and Sportvision.

SAS Investors. Small New York-based VC ($40 million). Founded in early 2001 as a collaboration of three larger VC firms to invest in northeast and mid-Atlantic technology companies. Does not appear to be making new investments. Portfolio includes the ill-fated Backfence, PermissionTV, and MotionBox.

Silicon Alley Venture Partners (Now “Greenhill SAVP”). Small New York-based VC, now partnered with investment banking boutique Greenhill & Co. Just closed $100 million second fund. Early stage (not seed), focused on Tri-State area tech companies. Typically invests $1-$3 million in first round and $3-$6 million overall. Seeks early growth companies with less than $5 million in revenue and are close to cash flow. Portfolio includes 7thOnline, Critical Mention, PartSearch Technologies.

StarVest Partners. Small, New York-based VC firm ($150 million portfolio) investing primarily in mid-stage IT, eCommerce, and business-services companies. Investment size typically $2-$4 million (more for follow-ons). No geographic restrictions, but mostly east coast investments. Portfolio includes Bluestreak, Insurance.com, NetSuite, icrossing, and Zinio.

Venrock. Large, national VC firm with offices in New York, Menlo Park, Israel, and Cambridge. Has invested $1.9 billion in 400 companies over 38 years. Recently closed $800 million fund. Multiple industries, including digital media and mobile. No geographic restrictions. Active portfolio includes Digital Railroad, ZoomInfo, Circle Lending, OurStory, and Simple Star.

NEW YORK PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS

The following firms specialize in digital industries and have a presence in or near New York. These firms focus on large, later-stage deals, supplying capital for growth, leveraged buy-outs, management buy-outs, acquisitions, and other major transactions. Most of the firms have dedicated media, communications, and information services practices. We have not included traditional private equity firms that occasionally do one-off media deals (e.g., KKR, Blackstone).

Amphion Innovations. Publicly traded incubator (London, AIM) focused on life-sciences, biotech, and technology. New York and London offices, incorporated in Isle of Man. Investments have included Veritas Software, Macromedia, WellGen, Celgene, AXCESS International.

APAX Partners. Global, late-stage private equity firm. Concentrates on technology, telecom, media, retailing, healthcare, financial services, and business services. Invests globally, with a focus on Europe. Investments include Thomson Learning, Incisive Media, Central European Media, World Directories, Intelsat.

Baker Capital. Mid-size ($1.5 billion) New York-based private equity firm focused on wireless and Internet industries. Late-stage, mid-size investments ($10 million), all geographies. Current and past investments include Adaptix, MusicNet, Dotster, Action Engine, Expert Realty, Wine.com, and Akamai.

General Atlantic Partners. Global private-equity firm. Offices in New York, Palo Alto, London, Dusseldorf, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and…Greenwich. Late-stage, large investments: $50-$400 million. Invests in technology and technology-driven businesses in healthcare, finance, and communications. Portfolio includes Lenovo, New York Mercantile Exchange, RiskMetrics Group, NYSE Euronext, AKQA, Dice, Webloyalty, Zagat, and Insight Express.

Quadrangle Group. Large New York-based private equity firm specializing in traditional media and communications. Three divisions: distressed debt, private equity (late stage), public equity. Offices in New York and London. No geographic restrictions. Private equity investments include Dice, DataNet Communications (Hudson Valley area Internet access provider), MGM, and Cablevision.

Stonehenge Capital. National specialty finance company, with VC/private equity arm. Early stage (not seed) and mezzanine. No geographic restrictions. Multiple industries including technology, healthcare, business services, energy, and manufacturing. Portfolio includes 7th Online, PartSearch Technologies, and Mortgagebot.

Warburg Pincus. Massive global private equity firm. Primarily makes large, late-stage investments. Multiple industries and geographies: Has invested $26 billion in 570 companies in 30 countries over four decades.

Zelnick Media. New York-based private equity, venture capital, and advisory firm. Founded by Strauss Zelnick, former CEO of BMG Entertainment and President of 20th Century Fox. Makes small-to-mid-size ($10-$50 million) private equity investments, concentrating on media and Internet. Portfolio companies and advisory clients include: Take Two Interactive (game publisher), OTX, Sympatico Networks (enterprise social networking), Arkadium, and UGO Networks (online entertainment media).

