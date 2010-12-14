Our Glif Is Here, And It's Awesome

'Save Blue Like Jazz' raised $345,992 to save a movie project that was going to be canceled. The book 'Blue like Jazz,' was turned into a film, but ran out of funding before it could hit the big screen. Supporters started a Kickstarter project to get it going and created what they call, 'the largest crowd-sourced creative project ever.'

What was the key? It appears the key here was that it was a project with millions of fans already built in.

Incentives? The minimal donation landed you some goodies like posters, and script pages. The director of the movie is calling people to personally thank them for donating.