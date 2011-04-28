So, how did we do on our FOMC prediction?



It was a two parter: First we said that interest rates and stocks would go in the same direction. Second, we said that at first, bonds would go the opposite way of stocks before ultimately going in the same direction.

Welll, check it out. Right after the announcement, 30-year yields dive, and stocks go higher.

Then at the end of the day, both end higher.

