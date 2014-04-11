Our First Impressions Of Dell's MacBook Air Look-Alike

Not many gadgets try to compete with Apple at the high-end these days.

Despite Apple’s famous dominance of expensive gadgets, that’s exactly the impression I got from my first day with the Dell XPS 13 laptop.

As an Ultrabook, the XPS is clearly meant to compete against Apple’s MacBook Air.

But instead of making a cheap, slim-and-light “me-too” gadget, Dell packed a touchscreen with 1080p resolution into a body that looks and feels premium.

That quality comes at a surprising cost: Dell’s laptop actually costs $US1,299, $US100 more than a MacBook Air with roughly the same processor and memory.

