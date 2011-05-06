Erin Burnett, Meet Your Replacement

As soon as news broke that our (and Wall Street’s) beloved Erin Burnett would be decamping to CNN, the question arose: Who would be her replacement?
We love her pairing with Mark Haines in the morning, and her presence across the network is massive.
She’ll be impossible to “replace”, but obviously she leaves a big gap for someone to step up or come over from somewhere else for a shot at the biggest cable network there is.
We’ve scoured the ranks of the financial media world and and selected her likely replacement.
What she does now: General assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals for Business Day.
Resume: Assistant editor of FT-owned DealReporter; worked on companies desk at Bloomberg News; and Brussels bureau of the AP. Has interviewed Jacques Chirac. Is a graduate of UNC with a degree in business journalism and international politics.
Pros: She's already at CNBC, she knows finance and deals, and we know she can interview big names. Plus, she's pretty dreamy, and is obviously going to be huge one day. They should try and keep her.
Cons: There are others on the CNBC ladder who are probably ahead of her for that much-desired time-slot: she only joined in January this year.
What she does now: Covers private equity and deal-making for Bloomberg in New York.
Resume: Worked for Pfizer and a law firm called Sidley Austin. Is a masters graduate of CUNY's School of Journalism.
Pros: She's pretty, young and is an M&A and PE expert. Plus, Erin devotees probaby wouldn't mind another sultry brunette in her place.
Cons: She's not a well-known name and does not have the same breadth and experience as some of the other names on our list.
What she does now: Anchor of the 'The Early Show Saturday on Saturday,' and business and economics correspondent for CBS News.
Resume: Reported breaking stock, currency, and commodities news from New York stock exchanges; contributed to MSNBC and NBC News; worked for Crain's Chicago Business. Worked as i-banker and forex trader. Has a degree in Economics and Constitutional Law from the University of Chicago, where she was awarded Dean's Grant to study European banking and financial markets.
Pros: She's a CNBC alum who regularly guest anchored 'Closing Bell,' 'Squawk on the Street,' and 'Power Lunch' -- so she's got her training wheels. She knows American AND European markets; she's covered massive financial stories including Chrysler and GM bankruptcies, Madoff, collapse of Bear and Lehman. She also covered the '08 election. And yes, ok, she's kind of a stunner.
Cons: She's already worked for CNBC, and left it.
What she does now: Bloomberg TV's Washington correspondent
Resume: Producer and reporter for NPR; reporter at ABC News. Earned an M.Sc from the j-school at Columbia University.
Pros: She's experienced, has 'reported extensively on the global credit crisis, the housing market, the government's financial rescue package,' and breaks news (Chrysler bankrupcty)
Cons: She's technically a Washington reporter (of course, since 2008, if you're covering Washington, you've been covering Wall Street too).
What she does now: She's been a general reporter for Fox Business since 2007.
Resume: Covered equities and derivatives for Bloomberg Television; worked for Terra Nova Institutional; was trader at Hermitage Capital. Earned her degree from LSU.
Pros: Apart from the fact that she's hot, she has experience in equities and derivatives -- a huge story since 2008 -- and she's been with Fox for four years now, so maybe she's looking for a change.
Cons: She'd have to be converted to the CNBC way.
What she does now: She's a general assignment reporter for Business Day.
Resume: Worker for ESPN Networks and Merrill Lynch. Earned a BA in finance and mass communication.
Pros: She's been with CNBC since 2006 and knows finance -- she even worked in it.
Cons: It's actually a pro -- she's getting an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business -- but that takes up time.
What she does now: Columnist for the WSJ; anchors the WSJ.com's weekday 8:30am 'News Hub' broadcast.
Resume: Covered real estate, economics as WSJ intern; reported for paper's Global Economics bureau. Also interned at Reuters and BofA. Has a BA from Washington & Lee University.
Pros: Regularly appears on CNN, BBC, MSNBC, Fox News and CNBC. Fact she was given a WSJ column at such a young age, and was chosen to anchor the 8.30 am gig, means she's got something special. Everyone who has seen her interview Donald Trump knows she's great at interviews.
Cons: She's a newspaper gal, and while she's appeared on mainstream broadcast news, hasn't anchored for one of the network's before, so it would be a huge leap of faith.
What she does now: She covers business for Sky News Australia.
Resume: Producer on the Sky main news desk; producer and reporter for ITN and the BBC in London; presenter on various news stations in Australia. Has a BA in Journalism and Government from the University of Queensland.
Pros: The global news headlines won't be a problem, and she's also covered major breaking international news, including 9/11, natural disasters and death of the Pope. Plus, because of her reporting work in Australia, she's got an understanding of mining, which differentiates her. Incidentally, so does her accent.
Cons: She's relatively unknown here and, there's the accent again.
What she does now: She covers media, technology and entertainment in LA.
Resume: Wrote for Fortune and also appeared regularly on CNN; worked for the State Department's delegation to the OECD and also for Al Gore. Has a BA in history from Princeton.
Pros: She's gorgeous, a good talking head, is already at CNBC, and can talk about tech -- a story that's increasingly important to the business world and traders on the Street.
Cons: She can talk about tech -- her CNBC finance chops aren't on the same level as some of the other CNBC candidates. Also, she might not want to leave sunny LA.
What she does now: Covers 'global headlines and developing business/economic stories' around the globe from London, which she's done since 2009.
Resume: News anchor and correspondent for Russia Today. Has a BA in history from The New School here in New York, and a master's in communications.
Pros: She has a lovely voice, and that very Burnett-like Girl Next Door-cum-Come-hither look going on. She can score the hardest-to-get interviews, like the time she sat down with Fidel Castro's daughter, and like Erin, travels to international war zones.
Cons: Her financial news experience isn't too deep.
What she does now: She's a weekday anchor on Fox News' 'Happening Now.'
Resume: Co-host 'Fox Business Morning' and provided 'business news updates throughout the day for both FBN and FNC's hard news programming.' Was a reporter and anchor for Forbes.com, and wrote for NY1. Has a masters from Columbia j-school.
Pros: She's gorgeous, has spunk and is a great talking head. Plus she has experience covering all facets of the economy.
Cons: She only just moved from Fox Business to Fox News, which suggests she's looking to more general news coverage.
What she does now: She host's 'Global Connection with Linzie Janis' and 'provides in-depth coverage of breaking business news around the world,' in London. 'She regularly interviews CEOs, central bankers, government ministers and leading investors.'
Resume: CNN International as a reporter and producer for economic stories.
Pros: She is a pro: she's covered the subprime mortgage crisis, the Lehman Brothers collapse, the global credit crisis and knows how to interview the big dogs. And she'll be popular with the up-and-comers in the banks and hedge funds. And she's kind of cheeky a la Erin.
Cons: She's not a well known name here in New York (but she would be).
What she does now: She's been an anchor for CNBC since 2010, based at network headquarters in NJ.
Resume: Anchor on 'Squawk Box' and 'CNBC's Cash Flow' on CNBC Asia Pacific; radio anchor for Bloomberg in Tokyo. Has a BA in fine arts, French and Japanese from Melbourne University.
Pros: She's already at CNBC, she's got sex appeal (like Erin), she's been a business and financial journalist for 10 years, and that accent.
Cons: That accent.
What she does now: Anchors 'In the Loop with Betty Liu.' She interviews finance's top brass, from Blankfein to Buffett.
Resume: Anchor and correspondent for CNBC Asia; ran Atlanta bureau of the FT; Taiwan bureau chief for Dow Jones Newswires. In 1997, received a Dow Jones Newswires Award for coverage of the Asian financial crisis.
Pros: She is a killer business journalist -- in 2000 the FT nominated her for a Pulitzer and Dow Jones gave her an award for her coverage of the financial crisis in Asia -- and obviously she's a prodigy -- she was Dow Jones youngest ever bureau chief in Asia. Also, she covers the opening of the markets and major headlines for 'In the Loop,' so the transition would be pretty seamless as far as content.
Cons: Pass.
What she does now: She's been an anchor of 'Worldwide Exchange', which airs weekdays from 4am to 6 am, since 2010.
Resume: Worked for CNN as a national and international breaking news reporter. Also worked as a business and tech reporter for First Business Network; general assignment and investigative reporter at various CBS affiliates. Has a Masters in journalism from Northwestern.
Pros: She can clearly handle the gig as far as anchoring and reporting. And she's a pleasure to look at.
Cons: Mmm, we'll get back to you.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.