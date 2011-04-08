Our favourite Economics Website Is Getting A LOT Cooler

If you follow this site or any economic blogs, you’ve seen a lot of charts that have this design/aesthetic.



Photo: St. Louis Fed

These charts are from FRED, which is maintained by the St. Louis Fed. Basically, the site organizes tons of economic data and then provides idiot-simple chart tools.

Anyway, the site has been getting A LOT cooler lately.

Today, for example, it added a bunch of petroleum data. So for example that above is is a daily chart of Brent Crude – WTI Crude going back to the late 80s. As you can see, the spread between the two remains near record highs.

Here’s another cool chart. It shows the price of propane in Mont Belveiu, Texas:

Photo: St. Louis Fed

It’s been adding other stuff, too, lately, like corporate bond spreads, making it super easy to manipulate market with economic data.

If you’ve never gone, check out the site. It’s awesome.

