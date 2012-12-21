Our favourite Gadgets Of 2012

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider
Electronics and other gadgets permeate my life.Whether they came out this year or made themselves especially useful this year, here’s a list of my 12 favourites.
It's smaller and just as functional as my stolen iPad 2, so I was happy to have it as my replacement tablet. It's been a more than capable replacement and I look forward to hanging on to it for some years to come.
I don't have to worry about subway delays or getting my bike stolen anymore. I ride to work, fold my bike up, and take it right inside with me.
Google's making hardware, and the Nexus 4 proves itself to be a sturdy smartphone. We think it's one of the best Android phones you can buy.
At $400, the PrintrBot Jr. is just about the most affordable 3D printer money can buy. We love what it means for educational institutions and tinkerers around the world.
It's not out yet, but the Pebble watch showed so much promise that is smashed Kickstarter records by raising over $10 million. People are putting their money where their mouths are, clamoring for a smart watch to pair with their smartphones.
I ditched cable years ago and I'm looking forward to double down on that move with an Apple TV. Give me Netflix and Hulu+. Give me the ability to wirelessly mirror my Macbook Air and iPad. I want it all.
It's a $25 computer! It runs Linux and it's perfect for hackers and kids who want to learn how to program. If you want one with improved components, it'll cost you a whopping $35 instead.
Amazon's updated tablet brings a host of new features to the table, not the least of which being that you can get 2 GB of LTE data per month for a year for only $50. We really like the sound of that.
I got to spend some hands-on time with the Wii U earlier this year and loved it. It's just plain unadulterated fun. And what else could you want out of a video game system?
Currently legal in California and Nevada, Google's self-driving cars have really captured my imagination. Imagine how much extra time you could have in a day if your car was driving for you. Catch up on work, study for a test. Hell, take a nap.
I look forward to the day that these become the norm.
I reviewed the Roomba earlier this year and loved it. I don't want to clean my own house. I want a robot slave to do it for me, and I want it to do it several times a week at a preprogrammed time.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.