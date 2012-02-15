Our favourite Correlation In The World Strikes Again

It’s an observation we’ve been noting for a while: The Greek stock market and the Egyptian stock market behave the same way.



Both were horrible dogs last year.

Both started rebounding late last year.

Both are having amazing years.

And today, while markets are rallying around the world… both markets are down, bucking the trend.

Here’s a look at a 6-month chart for both, with Egypt in orange, and Greece in green.

