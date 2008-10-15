New Mac Laptops: Look Great, Lousy To Use (AAPL)

So maybe the price point didn’t drop as much as people were hoping, but Apple’s new Macs are still really cool, right? Yes. And no. We got some hands-on time yesterday, and here’s our mini-review.



The upgraded graphics capabilities are as good as advertised. You’ll have to play with it yourself to really appreciate it, but essentially the MacBook now handles video like a high-end desktop machine. That’s very cool.

You’re also going to want to play with the new trackpad before you order one of the new machines. Because it’s pain in the rear. The idea of making the whole trackpad a single button sounds like a good one, but in reality we found ourselves constantly clicking accidentally. Presumably it’s something we’d get used to over time. But we’re not sure why we have to adapt our habits to Steve Jobs’ new machines. Shouldn’t they be accomodating us?

See Also:

What Recession? Apple Announces New, Pricier Laptops

Microsoft Memo: DO NOT PAY ATTENTION TO APPLE

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.