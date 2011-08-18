Exclusive Phone Interview With Donald Trump: Slams Obama, Reveals He Would Run As An Independent

Donald Trump goes on CNN, Good Morning America and FOX News, sure, but he also takes time out of his busy day to speak with us— the bloggers, entrepreneurs, and independent online voices. I think that really says something about his character.



I don’t agree with 100% of his policy views, but I like much of what he says… and I get the sense that he is someone who truly gets it.

And yes, it is odd that the person who perhaps best represents the economic interests and growing frustration of voters my age happens to be a 65-year-old New York billionaire. He is the only candidate (in my opinion!) who has sufficiently sounded off on the debt load my generation will be saddled with someday, and the only candidate who seems truly disgusted by America’s economic decline — and the unacceptably bleak jobs market that young people face.

I don’t hear Romney, nor even Obama, addressing the younger generation as much as they should.

Anyway, you didn’t come here today for my opinion — you came here for Trump’s. Interview clip (part 1 and 2) directly below; full interview can be watched over on my site.

Part 1:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Part 2:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

