Our Chart Of The Week Made A Big, Bullish Move Yesterday

In the absence of much else going on in markets at the moment, we’ve been watching the ratio of consumer discretionary stocks to consumer staples, a measure of investor bullishness. It had been rolling over, but then it bottomed in the middle of last week.



Yesterday, while the broader market was up just a little, this ratio actually made a big jump higher.

