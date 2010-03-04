Our Brief Interview With Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D

Last night we attended the launch party for TiVo’s new DVR set top box. It was an epic affair at the top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza with food, drinks, and a big presentation.



But that wasn’t the highlight of the event.

PR firm Ruder-Finn’s Andrew Pray had the idea of booking Pauly D from MTV’s Jersey Shore, which really made the night something special. We were able to chat with Pauly for a few minutes and asked him how life has been post-Jersey Shore:

TBI: So how’s it been man? Are you DJing a lot more now ’cause of the show and all?

Pauly D: I was DJing 6 nights a week before the show and I’m DJing 6 nights a week after the show. It’s awesome.

TBI: A lot of blogs and YouTube videos of you in clubs show a lot of women turning out for your gigs…

Pauly D: Always.

TBI: Your following has definitely increased, right? The clubs have to be way more packed because of the show, right?

Pauly D: The clubs are always packed. It’s no different.

In essence, the man was cool but very confident in his ability to draw crowds as a DJ. His fame has no doubt hit the stardom level as people flocked to get pictures with him. Clearly, there is a genuine interest in MTV’s hit new show.

And yes: we beat the beat up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.