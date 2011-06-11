Our 5 favourite iPhone Games This Week

Photo: Rajon Rondo

We love playing games on our iDevices. Odds are that you do too.What better way is there to pass time during your commute or get through an obnoxious meeting at work?



Pick up one of these games today!

ToFu: The Trials Of Chi In this platformer, you control a piece of tofu with ninja skills. Make your way through levels while avoiding spikes and other booby traps. Price: $0.99 Boost 2 Simple in concept but huge on fun, Boost 3D has you racing inside a tube, tilting to steer and avoid objects while collecting boosts. A recent update added three new game modes as well -- time trial, survival, and multiplayer through Apple's Game centre. Price: $1.99 Mighty Fin This game puts you in charge of a fish named Fin. The controls are essentially the opposite of Tiny Wings -- Fin is perpetually heading downwards, but when you touch the screen he goes up. Use this control with subtlety to jump into the air, collect stars, and avoid the bad guys. Price: $0.99 Feed Me Oil This game has you setting up a Rube Goldberg-like series of ramps and gizmos to direct a flow of oil into the mouth of some sort of creature. Puzzling and whimsical. Price: $0.99 Superbrothers: Sword and Sorcery This enigmatic 8-bit RPG is beautiful. The emphasis is on generating a mood, but don't think you won't be solving puzzles and doing battle with weird, eerie creatures. Price: $4.99 Want more games? Here are our 5 favourites from last week >

