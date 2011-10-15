Our 4 HOUR iPhone 4S Adventure!

This morning, I woke up at 5:30 to begin my great iPhone 4S adventure.
I’ve never had an iPhone before, just a Blackberry, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I can’t even say I was excited.
I waited four hours in a few-hundred-person line at the Apple Store on 14th and 9th Avenue in Manhattan.
Finally, I held my new phone. Siri greeted me, and I started downloading every app I could never get before.
It's 6:16 AM and I'm leaving my apartment to get a good spot in line at the Apple store. My Blackberry doesn't even know what's about to happen. Sad.
I stop at Dunkin doughnuts for fuel and order the biggest iced coffee they have. I have a long journey ahead of me.
There's still an hour to go before the store opens, but news crews are already set up, and the line of anxious Applers extends down the block.
A police officer tells me he and eleven of his buddies are on duty at the 14th Street store. Even more cops are based at the Columbus Circle store.
There's a cool, winding glass staircase in the centre of the store. Up at the top is where my iPhone 4S will be.
Now I'm in the final stretch. This Apple employee is showing off some of the new 4S features to keep me occupied.
