Our 4 HOUR iPhone 4S Adventure!

This morning, I woke up at 5:30 to begin my great iPhone 4S adventure.



I’ve never had an iPhone before, just a Blackberry, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. I can’t even say I was excited.

I waited four hours in a few-hundred-person line at the Apple Store on 14th and 9th Avenue in Manhattan.

Finally, I held my new phone. Siri greeted me, and I started downloading every app I could never get before.

