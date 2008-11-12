Our $3 Trillion Bailout

So how much has the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve spent to bail out our economy? Chris Carey at BailoutSleuth says it’s a lot more than $700 billion.



“Adding together the $170 billion that the Treasury Department has currently agreed to provide banks in additional capital, the $150 billion that the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are providing to AIG and the $2 trillion that the Federal Reserve has provided banks in emergency loans brings the total assistance to $2.32 trillion. If the estimated savings from the new tax breaks are included, the assistance would climb to $2.46 trillion.

That total does not include other measures not focused directly on banks, such as Treasury Department’s $200 billion in support for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the Federal Housing Administration’s $300 billion HOPE for Homeowners program.”

Add in another $50 billion for automakers, and that’s how you get to $3 trillion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.