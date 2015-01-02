From Getting Fit To Staying Organised, These Are Our Tech Resolutions For 2015

Julie Bort
Fitbit AriaFitbitFitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale

Welcome to 2015. It’s time for that annual ritual known as the New Year’s Resolution.

We informally polled the editors at Business Insider about their 2015 goals involving tech and came up with an interesting list involving fitness, money, music, security and more.

Discover more music online

I'm constantly complaining that I need to update the music on my iPhone/iPod and find more artists. But it's daunting to sift through all the music apps available.

So I tend to fall back to using my favourite streaming app, Pandora, or I just hop on iTunes to buy a specific song. There are dozens of music apps out there that help find musical gems, and I'm going to try more of them.

-- Julie Bort

Put the iPhone down

I'm hoping to schedule some 'put your phone down' time in 2015.

-- Caroline Moss

Note: on a nightly basis, the Do Not Disturb setting can help. You can turn off notifications for specific times like overnight or when you are taking a class, or just for some dedicated downtime.

Cut the cord

I want to finally learn some keyboard shortcuts, start using Google calendar instead of a paper planner (I'm old school) and maybe also cut the cord and stop paying for cable!

-- Julie Zeveloff

Here are some iPhone shortcuts, some Android shortcuts, some Google Calendar tips and a list of cord-cutting apps.

Get with the eBooks

My tech New Year's resolution is to read only ebooks this year.

For my entire life I've been hesitant to go full Kindle. I like having books on my shelf, etc. But it's become too cumbersome. I'm buying a Kindle Paperwhite and I'm only going to read books that way. It should help me get more reading done too.

-- Steve Kovach

Tip: a lot of pubic libraries have eBook lending programs. Thousands of eBooks to read for free with your library card. Many use this tech from a company called Overdrive.

Make money, sleep better

I saw a segment on the Today Show about apps that help you earn a little extra cash so I am thinking of trying some of them.

Also I am getting a Fitbit and using the app for fitness and to improve my sleep patterns so it's easier to get up in the morning.

-- Lauren Browning

Organise money, thoughts and inbox

My resolutions are to download and use (money manager) Mint and (note taker) Evernote apps daily; clean up my inbox and camera roll on my iPhone; use the (bookmark) Pocket app to always be reading good stuff.

-- Christian Storm

Here are tips for using Mint, for using Evernote, and for using Pocket.

Organise life

Get one electronic task list across all my devices, and one comprehensive schedule that is easy to update. Or find one organizational app that will do both for me.

-- Sara Silverstein

Microsoft Onedrive (the freebie cloud version of Office) or Office 365 (the paid cloud service) or even Office 2013 (the installable software) includes OneNote integrated with Outlook email and calendar.

Evernote is one of the most popular note-taking apps for any device. And you can add apps to it to integrate it with a calendar

Get fit, become an online investor

I'm planning on buying a wearable device like a Fitbit or Jawbone, or maybe an Apple Watch, just to keep me motivated to work out on a regular basis.

I might also make some small investments through one of those P2P sites that accept small individual investors like me. Not sure if the return is better than normal bank CD rates, but I want to investigate.

-- Eugene Kim

Find a safe place to put photos online.

'My tech news resolution is figuring out which cloud service to use to store all my family photos.'

-- Julie Hansen

There are a lot of options for this. You can set up your iPhone Photo Stream to automatically back up photos to iCloud. With Google Drive, Google Stories will automatically choose your best photos from a trip or event and arrange them. You can also set up an IFTTT program to automatically save photos to Box or Dropbox.

Teach my son how to make hardware.

I'm going old school: I'm going to teach my son to solder and we're going to build a basic circuit board. It's a very basic electrical engineering skill. He wants to be an inventor when he grows up and needs to learn this one.

-- Matthew DeBord

There's a ton of online resources for this including a step-by-step guide on Instructables, circuit board toys, training videos like this one from MIT and other resources. Don't forget the safety goggles.

Here's some other stuff to look forward to in 2015

14 Tech Trends That Will Make Someone Billions Of Dollars Next Year

