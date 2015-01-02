From Getting Fit To Staying Organised, These Are Our Tech Resolutions For 2015

My tech New Year's resolution is to read only ebooks this year.

For my entire life I've been hesitant to go full Kindle. I like having books on my shelf, etc. But it's become too cumbersome. I'm buying a Kindle Paperwhite and I'm only going to read books that way. It should help me get more reading done too.

-- Steve Kovach

Tip: a lot of pubic libraries have eBook lending programs. Thousands of eBooks to read for free with your library card. Many use this tech from a company called Overdrive.