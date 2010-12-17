Here Are The All-Time Top 10 Most Unforgettable Moments From Larry King

Ujala Sehgal
Larry King Marlon Brando

Tonight is Larry King’s last night as the primetime interviewer for CNN — before the spot is taken over by British journalist Piers Morgan.

Morgan said that following Larry is “a bit like following Frank Sinatra at the Sands in Vegas” — and he’s right. After 25 years and nearly 7,000 shows, King has had some unforgettable moments…

Who could forget the incredibly awkward sex question King asked the “Pregnant Man?” Or when he accidentally accused Roman Polanski of “brutally murdering” his late wife Sharon Tate to Tate’s sister? Or when King and Brando kissed on the mouth?

It was hard to choose just 10.  But we did.

#10 Larry King watches Robert Randall smoke a joint on his show:

#9 King and Snoop go low-riding (while listening to Gin and Joice, obviously):

#7 King (mistakenly) thinks Julian Assange has walked off of his show:

#6 Lady Gaga talks to King about lupus:

#5 King turns reporter one more while watching the OJ Simpson police chase:

#4 King moderates Michael Moore and Dr. Sanjay Gupta's fiery debate over health care:

#3 King accidentally accuses Roman Polanski of murdering Sharon Tate to Tate's sister:

#1 Marlon Brando kisses Larry King on the lips:

Now tell us if any of these moments were the biggest moment of the past year...

