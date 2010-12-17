Here Are The All-Time Top 10 Most Unforgettable Moments From Larry King

Tonight is Larry King’s last night as the primetime interviewer for CNN — before the spot is taken over by British journalist Piers Morgan.



Morgan said that following Larry is “a bit like following Frank Sinatra at the Sands in Vegas” — and he’s right. After 25 years and nearly 7,000 shows, King has had some unforgettable moments…

Who could forget the incredibly awkward sex question King asked the “Pregnant Man?” Or when he accidentally accused Roman Polanski of “brutally murdering” his late wife Sharon Tate to Tate’s sister? Or when King and Brando kissed on the mouth?

It was hard to choose just 10. But we did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.