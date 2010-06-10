10 Hilariously Awesome Lines From "The Last Days Of Lehman Brothers"

Photo: The Last Days Of Lehman Brothers

On Friday, CNBC is airing the 2009 movie “The Last Days Of Lehman Brothers” in its entirety.Originally airing on BBC television, the hour-long film is a depiction of the weekend before Lehman Brothers was forced to file for bankruptcy. It chronicles how Dick Fuld steered his company right into the ground in front of Hank Paulson, Ken Lewis, and the rest of the gang from Wall Street.



So we went back and watched it, looking for the best quotes. Obviously Fuld is a hit, but we found some great gems in here as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.