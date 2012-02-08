Ouch! UBS's Bonus Pool Got Whacked

UBS just released some dismal bonus pool numbers.



From Bloomberg:

The bonus pool, including pay deferred into future years, fell to 2.57 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), from 4.25 billion francs in 2010, the Zurich-based bank said today. The pool at UBS’s investment bank is down 60 per cent.

The firm’s investment banking division head Carsten Kengeter volunteered to forgo a 2011 bonus, the report said.

This comes after the Swiss bank announced a massive $2.3 billion trading loss last year believed to be caused by a lone rogue trader in the firm’s London offices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.