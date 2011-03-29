OUCH! That’s Gotta Hurt! RIMM Gets Reamed

HedgeFundLIVE.com — I want to dedicate this blog to xexsell, Joe and Jeremy F. Joe and xexsell are two very poorly-informed RIMM-lovers who were so kind as to comment on one or two of my prior RIMM blogs where I tried to warn unsuspecting investors about the issues that RIMM is facing.



Jeremy F. is, of course, my boss at HFL, but he is also one of my dearest friends and also an individual that I have immense respect for which is why the betrayal of his comment on my RIMM and the Boy Genius blog cut so deeply. The following are some samples of the colourful commentary that Joe and xexsell left on my blog as well as Jeremy F.’s comment… yes, the one that cut very deeply:

From Joe on Jan 27th 2011 on my RIMM and the Boy Genius blog (what a great guy and surely an informed investor…NOT!)

What an ignorant article by an ignorant RIM hater. You are a joke. To call you a moron is an insult to morons. You go ahead and short RIMM. When the FAR superior Playbook is out, you will be eating crow (on the street – lol). arse!

Who’s the “arse” now Joe?

From xexsell on Feb 4th, 2011 on my RIMM’s Final Nail in its Coffin blog (how’s that maths working for you now xexsell? OUCH!)

Hey Dean, how’s the shorts coming. Rimm’s upgrade from Morgan Stanley help your RIMM bashing campaign?

Did a little maths this morning:

AAPL closed January 3, $329.57

AAPL closed February 3, $343.44 up 4.2% for the period

RIMM closed January 3, $58.94

RIMM closed February 3, $62.67 up 6.3% for the period.

At the time of writing RIMM is up ~ 2%, AAPL ~ 0.5%

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/ouch-thats-gotta-hurt-rimm-gets-reamed

