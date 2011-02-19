OUCH: Larry King Calls Piers Morgan "Oversold"

Photo: CNN.com

Larry King spoke to BBC radio’s Eddie Mair about Piers Morgan — and though King was clearly attempting to be kind to his replacement, his faint praise almost came across as harsher than if he had openly blasted him.King said about Morgan: “I haven’t seen a lot of him. I think he’s fine.”



“Nobody has!” said Mair. “His ratings are terrible!”

“One of the problems they did was oversell it,” King went on. “He was going to be dangerous, he’s going to be water-cooler talk, ‘Wait till you see me! I’m different.'”

“He’s good.” said King. “[But] he’s not that dangerous.”

“I like him, he’s certainly not bad. He’s certainly an acceptable host….Maybe he interrupts a little too much at times….He may have been oversold. I wouldn’t say ‘This is a bad show.'”

We wondered how Morgan, with his famous ego, was reacting…

Morgan’s Twitter Foe @Lord_Sugar tweeted out:

Piers responded:

