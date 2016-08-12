OUCH: Australia's Campbell sisters fail to win a medal in the 100m freestyle

Picture: Getty Images

In a shock result, Australia’s champion swim siblings Cate and Bronte Campbell have faded badly to finish outside of the medals in the 100m freestyle.

The race was there to be lost. Cate went into the race as the world record holder, but Bronte showed she could match her pace when she beat Bronte out for the gold at World Championships last year.

But it was Cate who broke the Olympic record yesterday to make it into the final as the hot favourite for gold. In the final, she finished sixth after heading most of the race in the lead and well ahead of world record pace.

She was overrun in the final stages by Simone Manuel and Penny Oleksiak who tied in an Olympic record time – the first in Olympic swimming since 1984.

Bronte finished fourth.

“It’s not about winning, it’s about trying to win,” she said after the race.

“We both did our best and I have no regrets. I don’t think either of us have anything to be ashamed of.”

In the lead-up to the race, Michael Phelps just made history yet again by winning the men’s 200m individual medley for the fourth consecutive time.

It’s been 20 years since long jumper Carl Lewis was the last athlete to win gold in the same individual event over four Olympics. Phelps is the first swimmer to do so, and only the third athlete overall.

It was Phelps’ 22nd gold medal, and keeps him on track for six gold medals in Rio.

And the records didn’t stop there. He also grabbed an unusual one – the most individual gold medals in 2000 years of Olympic history.

Phelps now has 13 individual gold medals – one more than Leonidas of Rhodes.

ICYMI, Leonidas won the stadion, diaulos, and hoplite race at the 164-160-156-152 BC Ancient Olympic Games. 4 consecutive in 3 diff events — Bill Mallon (@bambam1729) August 10, 2016

