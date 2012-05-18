OUCH: Asian Markets Get Slammed, Nikkei Down 2%

Photo: Nikkei

Markets are tanking early in the Asian trading session.This follows a big sell-off in the U.S. on Thursday.



After the U.S. close, Moody’s downgraded 16 Spanish banks. To make things worse, the world continues feel uneasy about a possible Greek exit from the Eurozone.

