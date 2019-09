Two years ago, AOL acquired Buy.at for $125 million. Yesterday, it announced the sale of Buy.at.



Today we learn via AOL’s 10-K the company will receive just $17 million in cash for selling the company, and it will record a pre-tax loss of $15 to $20 million on the sale.

Oof.

