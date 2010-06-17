OUCH: AOL Getting Less Than $10 Million For Bebo

Update: It might be worse than we first thought. Dan Primack at peHUB is reporting the sale price might be less than $5 million.

Original: Here’s the latest, and most embarrassing, detail to leak on AOL’s plan to sell Bebo.

According to Michael Arrington at TechCrunch, AOL will unload Bebo for $10 million or less.

Ouch. AOL paid $850 million cash for the social network in 2008.

Arrington says AOL will be able to write off the full price of Bebo for tax purposes. So, it’s got that going for it.

